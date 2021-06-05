SP Accure Labs launches black fungus drug

Hyderabad: City-based SP Accure Labs Pvt Ltd recently launched alternative drug Amphotericin-B-Emulation for the effective treatment of mucormycosis, the fungal infection better known as black fungus, whose growing incidence is the latest health worry for the nation grappling with the second wave of Covid-19. This new drug will be available in the market in a week at Rs 5,400 per injection.

"Pandemic is causing huge damage to human life and immense pressure on medical health facilities. We are witnessing the second wave, which is more virulent, destructive, and stressful. This is leading to many other life-threatening complications. One of them is mucormycosis," the company said.

Medihauxe pharma from Hyderabad has been exclusively authorised to distribute this newly-launched remedy in the market comprising hospitals and patients in Telangana. The company will strictly follow all the guidelines, discipline, and regulations laid down by the DMHS while performing their assigned service profile.

P Girish Bhat, Managing Director, Medihauxe, said: "Currently, we have 10,000 vials of the medicine in stock, which is sufficient to treat around 1,000 patients."

Medihauxe is managed by Girish Bhat and financed by Manohar Bhat, who are legends in the field of pharma distribution service. They have been serving the nation for the past three decades now.