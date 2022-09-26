S&P, OECD retain India’s GDP growth for FY23

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Monday projected India's economic growth at 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal with downside risks and said inflation is likely to remain above RBI's upper tolerance threshold of six per cent till the end of 2022. Further, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in a report on Monday retained the GDP growth projections for India at 6.9 per cent for the current financial year despite the global economy losing momentum in wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In its Economic Outlook for Asia Pacific, S&P said India's growth next year will get support from domestic demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have retained our India growth outlook at 7.3 per cent for the fiscal year 2022-2023 and 6.5 per cent for the next fiscal year, although we see the risks tilted to the downside," it said. Other agencies have cut India's GDP growth forecast amid higher inflation and rising policy interest rates. Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings slashed the growth estimate to seven per cent for the current fiscal from 7.8 per cent pegged earlier.

India Ratings & Research too had reduced its projections to 6.9 per cent from 7 per cent earlier. Asian Development Bank has cut the projection to 7 per cent from 7.5 per cent earlier. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the Indian economy to grow 7.2 per cent in the current fiscal (April-March). The growth last year (2021-22) was 8.7 per cent. Indian economy expanded 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter, sequentially higher than 4.10 per cent growth clocked in the January-March period.