SPACES unveils new campaign

Mumbai: SPACES, a premium bed and bath linen brand from Welspun Living, has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Your Space, Your Comfort’, designed to capture the emotional essence of returning home and finding comfort in personal spaces.

Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO of Welspun Living, said: “At Welspun Living, our ethos is to create products that seamlessly weave into people’s lives. SPACES has always stood for comfort that is personal and thoughtful. With this campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to purposeful design where innovation, aesthetics, and human connection come together to transform every home into a sanctuary.”