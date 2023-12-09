SpiceJet aircraft released after Dubai court decision

SpiceJet flight carrying passengers from Ahmedabad to Dubai, which was diverted minutes before landing and seized by a lessor recently, has been released after Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Court’s order.



The incident unfolded on November 30 when SpiceJet’s SG 15, a Boeing 737 NG leased from Carlyle Aviation Partners in December 2018, took off from Ahmedabad at 12:12 a.m.

The flight, bound for Dubai International Airport, was abruptly rerouted to Dubai’s second airport, Al Maktoum International, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), just 10 minutes away from its scheduled landing.

Upon touchdown at Al Maktoum International, lessors awaited the arrival of passengers and promptly seized the aircraft, citing a freezing order issued by the DIFC Court on October 30, pertaining to certain engines on the plane bearing the Indian registration mark VT-SLM. According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, the freezing order led to the grounding of the aircraft at Al Maktoum International Airport since its issuance. However, in a recent hearing on December 7 (Thursday) the DIFC Court discharged the order in favour of SpiceJet.