SpiceJet Expands Thailand Network with Daily Non-Stop Flights to Phuket From Delhi and Mumbai

GURUGRAM: SpiceJet is delighted to announce the launch of daily non-stop flights to Phuket, Thailand’s largest and most celebrated island, from Delhi and Mumbai. With this addition, SpiceJet will now operate flights to two of Thailand’s most popular destinations – Phuket and Bangkok.

Flights from Delhi to Phuket will begin on October 31, 2025, while services from Mumbai will start on November 6, 2025.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are excited to add Phuket, one of the world’s most sought-after holiday destinations, to our growing international network. With non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai, SpiceJet is making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to enjoy Thailand’s pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. This expansion also reaffirms our commitment to offering more international choices and seamless connectivity at affordable fares.”

Phuket, Thailand's largest island, is famous for its stunning beaches offering everything from lively water sports to secluded relaxation. Phuket not only offers idyllic white sands and warm, clear waters but also serves as the ultimate hub for island hopping adventures to nearby paradises like the Phi Phi Islands. The island further enchants visitors with its rich culture, evident in the colourful Sino-Portuguese architecture of Old Phuket Town and the majestic Big Buddha statue, alongside a vibrant nightlife and mouth-watering Thai cuisine.

Passengers can book their tickets through SpiceJet’s official mobile app or website and enjoy its signature value-for-money fares. Bookings are now open.

