Weaver Services acquires majority stake in Centrum Housing

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in India’s affordable housing finance segment, Weaver Services Pvt. Ltd. has acquired a 75.01 per cent controlling stake in Centrum Housing Finance Ltd. from Centrum Capital Ltd.. The transaction, which has received all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, marks a significant step towards expanding access to home loans for underserved segments across the country.

Home ownership continues to be a key aspiration for millions of Indian families. However, access to formal housing finance remains limited, particularly in smaller towns and among self-employed individuals. Challenges such as lack of formal income documentation, irregular cash flows, and absence of customised loan products have kept many potential borrowers outside the ambit of traditional lenders.

With this acquisition, Weaver Services aims to address these gaps by offering simpler, more reliable, and inclusive home loan solutions tailored to the needs of underserved customers. As part of its expansion strategy, the company will integrate CHFL with People Home Finance to create a stronger and more scalable platform.