SpiceJet to launch Hyderabad-Ahmedabad flight

Hyderabad: SpiceJet said it launched eight new domestic and international flight routes, including one from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad.

All the new flights are scheduled to commence operations in February 2020. The bookings for which are currently open, the airline said.

The flight number SG 347 operating from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad route is available daily, departing at 3:55 pm, to arrive at Ahmedabad at 5:45 pm, this flight is effective from February 20, 2020.

Similarly, flight number SG 348, originating from Ahmedabad is available on a daily basis at 8:40 am, to reach Hyderabad at 10:25 am, this flight route is effective from February 21, 2020.

The airline has also enhanced its operations with additional frequencies on sectors like Bengaluru – Vijayawada – Bengaluru (fourth frequency) and Bengaluru – Chennai – Bengaluru (sixth frequency). These flights will not operate on Tuesdays.

SpiceJet further said, "we are the first Indian airline to offer direct connectivity between Ahmedabad and Jeddah. This flight is effective from February 20, 2020."

