Spotlight on airport infra improvements in India

Global leaders last week converged in Mumbai to define the future of airport infrastructure, seamless travel, and smart passenger technologies The event was backed by a strategic partnership with Navi Mumbai International Airport and key players like Digi Yatra, Dormakaba, Diamond Engineering, Waisl, and Cognitec.

The meet saw India unveil its ambitious vision to become one of the world’s top three aviation markets by 2030.

The inaugural edition of the Inter Passenger Terminal Show (IPTS) 2025, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre recently, successfully concluded with forward-looking discussions on passenger-centric airport development, AI-driven technologies, and next-gen infrastructure. IPTS 2025 brought together senior government officials, private sector leaders, technology providers, and aviation experts to align with India’s vision of becoming one of the world’s top three aviation markets by 2030. The event was held in strategic partnership with Navi Mumbai International Airport and leading players, including Digi Yatra, Dormakaba, and Diamond Engineering, and attracted over 60 speakers and over 60 exhibitors across key segments of the aviation and passenger terminal ecosystem across 10 countries.

Across multiple sessions, the speakers and exhibitors showcased AI/ML-driven technologies, biometric-enabled access, smart baggage systems, digitised security, and passenger experience tools. Thought leaders from India and abroad engaged in critical conversations on seamless processing, sustainability standards, intermodal connectivity, and the use of zero-trust and quantum encryption in future-ready terminals.

The event opened with high-level discussions on India’s infrastructure ambitions, followed by deep dives into smart security architecture, design innovations, and technology-led airport operations. The day two keynote on “Sustainable Airport Ecosystems” drew particular interest, with actionable insights on how airports can decarbonise while optimising cost and passenger flow.

At a time when India is investing over Rs 60,000 crore in airport infrastructure through 2027, IPTS 2025 served as a timely platform for collaboration, innovation, and global knowledge exchange.

The speaker line-up featured notable leaders such as Capt. BVJK Sharma, CEO, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA); Prabhat Mahapatra, COO, NMIA; Hitarth Mankodi, COO, Mumbai International Airport Ltd; Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO, Digi Yatra Foundation; Jens Reinhard, Managing Director, GATE – German Airport Technology & Equipment Alliance; Sven Deckers, Director – Sustainability, Innovation & Partnerships, Dubai Airports; Dr. Sumeet Suseelan, Member, Ministry of Civil Aviation – AAC, among others.

“India’s aviation sector is not just growing—it is transforming,” said Taher Patrawala, Managing Director, Media Fusion. “With the global debut of IPTS 2025, we brought together infrastructure leaders to drive smarter, more human-centric airport experiences. The event was a call to action for greater collaboration, integration of AI and sustainability, and a renewed focus on the passenger at the centre of it all.”

A key theme across sessions was the rise of AI/ML-powered security and passenger flow, biometric boarding, and smart terminal design. With India’s domestic aviation market now the third-largest globally, IPTS 2025 aimed to showcase ideas that bridge technology and user experience.