SRAM & MRAM Group enters film industry

A monumental merger between global conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group and the renowned film production company Paradigm Pictures AD Ltd was unveiled at an exclusive event held at the prestigious Warren House. This partnership signifies a groundbreaking venture that combines luxury, technology, and storytelling, poised to revolutionize the entertainment landscape in India and beyond.

Dr. Sailesh L. Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group, and Mr. Arvind Dharmaraj, Chairman of Paradigm Pictures, graced the event. This merger signals SRAM & MRAM Group’s strategic foray into the high-end entertainment sector in India, further cementing its legacy of innovation.

SRAM & MRAM Group has earned its reputation through a diverse portfolio that spans technology, finance, agriculture, healthcare, energy, hospitality, and infrastructure. The group’s leadership in pioneering technological advancements and sustainable practices has made it a global powerhouse. With this merger, SRAM & MRAM bring their expertise into the entertainment industry, aiming to blend technical excellence with Paradigm Pictures’ creative brilliance.

“Our vision is to create a world-class film city, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with elite talent from Europe and the US, redefining the standards of storytelling and production excellence,” stated Dr. Sailesh L. Hiranandani, outlining the group’s aspirations.

A cornerstone of the merger is the proposed development of a 50-acre film city, set to commence construction soon.

Envisioned as a global benchmark for film production, this facility will offer comprehensive infrastructure, including customizable sets for schools, hospitals, and residential spaces. This all-encompassing ecosystem will simplify the filmmaking process for creators.

The film city will feature:

● World-Class Studios—Equipped with advanced VFX capabilities and top-tier dubbing and editing suites.

● Luxury Preview Theatres – Five theatres with Dolby Atmos technology, including two with over 100 seats for press screenings and three with 25 ultra-premium seats for exclusive previews.

● Opulent Lodging and Resorts – Ten high-end resorts, each with private pools and four-bedroom accommodations for celebrities, alongside a 100-room facility for film crews.

● Recreation and Event Spaces—featuring a café, pub, conference halls, and a sophisticated venue for audio launches, effortlessly combining production and leisure.

Paradigm Pictures AD Ltd showcased its cinematic prowess at the Warren House event with its award-winning Cannes short film. Celebrated for its compelling storytelling, Paradigm Pictures has achieved streaming milestones with V1 Murder Case and Harkara, each surpassing 100 million minutes on Amazon Prime Video. With seven projects currently in development, the studio continues to shape impactful narratives that resonate across the globe.

Global and Pan-Indian Productions in pipeline

The newly merged entity is poised to begin production of high-profile pan-Indian films once the state-of-the-art film city enters its construction phase. The first slate of five films will draw inspiration from novels and real-life stories and feature celebrated actors. Simultaneously, the collaboration will expand into European and American markets, combining Indian storytelling traditions with global filmmaking expertise to deliver internationally appealing projects.

Elevating the merger’s allure, the alliance with RingDance Entertainment will bring the Nordic Casefiles trilogy to life, inspired by the acclaimed novel Bird Whisperer by Ruud & Mild. This ambitious project includes:

● RUUD & MILD: Nordic Casefiles (Game) – A real-time interactive mystery-solving experience.

● BIRD WHISPERER (TV Series) – A deep dive into Scandinavian crime stories.

● PARISTAN (Feature Film) – A powerful tale of a father’s search for his missing son in Stockholm, revealing hidden truths.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including representatives from BBC, Netflix, and associates of renowned director Danny Boyle. Attendees celebrated the merger with awards recognizing contributions to technology, the arts, and sustainable development.

This historic evening at Warren House heralds a transformative chapter in global entertainment, setting the stage for groundbreaking projects destined to captivate audiences worldwide.