Sreedevi is IACC Chairman of AP & TG Chapter

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Sreedevi Devireddy as its Chairman for the Presidential Year 2025–26. She is the first woman Chairman since its inception.

She is an alumna of IIM-Kozhikode with an exceptional track record in innovation, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership. She is the recipient of the National Entrepreneurship Award from the Government of India and Chevening Fellowship from the government of UK for her exemplary work in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. She currently leadsHuman Resources and Corporate Communications at ASIP Technologies, a semiconductor company.

Over the years, she has been closely associated with numerous public and private initiatives focused on leadership development, sustainable growth, and inclusive innovation. Dr Devireddy has articulated a forward-looking agenda focused on strengthening Indo–US trade relations, nurturing MSMEs and fostering strategic collaborations to create lasting value for members and the broader business community.

The announcement also included B Prabhakara Rao (Managing Director, Quality Data Mill Pvt. Ltd.) as 1st Vice- chairman and Shankar Kuna (COO, ACE Urban Infocity Ltd.) as 2nd Vice-Chairman. Rest of the branch committee includes- S V V N Apparao (CFO,Natco Pharma Ltd.), B Mohan Krishna (Executive Director, CCL Products (India) Ltd.), Murali Mohan Kakarla (CEO,Innobox Systems Pvt. Ltd.), Prateek Vohra (CEO, TECHNOCRATS), M Muralidhar (COO, Kakinada Seaports Ltd.), P V Rao (Director, Pennar Group), R Vamsi Krishna (Managing Director, Elico Marketing Pvt. Ltd.), Anvesh Dasari (Vice President, Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd.), Srikanth Kasala (Director, Elico Healthcare Services Ltd.)