Sri Gouri Priya Inaugurates Haraa Gold & Diamonds – A Dazzling New Destination for Timeless Elegance

Hyderabad: Renowned actress Sri Gouri Priya today inaugurated Haraa Gold & Diamonds, a premium jewellery showroom that promises to redefine luxury and elegance in the heart of the city. The grand launch event was held at the brand-new showroom located in Beside Peddamma Thalli Temple, Jubilee Hills, drawing jewellery enthusiasts and city’s elite.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Gouri Priya said, "Jewellery is not just an accessory, it's an emotion. I am delighted to be part of this grand launch and truly impressed by the craftsmanship and elegance Haraa brings to the table."

Shanila Reddy, Founder of Haraa Gold & Diamonds, expressed,

"Our vision is to make every customer's jewellery dream come true with pieces that reflect purity, trust, and beauty. With this launch, we are taking a step closer to becoming a household name for fine jewellery.

Your luxury gold and diamonds jewellery shopping destination, Haraa Gold & Diamonds, will spoil you with its wide array of collections, including great inaugural offers:

Grand Opening offer

From the 16th - 18th of this month

1. FLAT Rs : 600/- Off per Gram on 22Kt Gold Jewellery

2. FLAT Rs 46999/- Per Carat on Diamond_(EF-VVS)

3. No Making & No Wastage on Polki Jewellery

4. 100% Exchange On Polki Jewelleries

Get ready to experience Haraa Gold & Diamonds, Jewellery brand.

