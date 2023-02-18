SSVPD launches new venture at Aler

Hyderabad: With the determination that every middle class should have their own home, Sree Siddi Vinayaka Property Developers (SSVPD) has launched a new mega venture – Money Plant Township at Kolanupka, Aler town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. With all government approvals, the 120-acre gated community is being developed in three phases. Located very close to Kolanupaka Jain Mandir, the project has 40-feet roads, electricity, drainage, children's play area and all other amenities. The cost of a 120-sq yard plot in this DTCP approved layout is fixed at Rs 6.96 lakh.

The company announced a special offer price at Rs 6 lakh only. While the regular price is Rs 5,799 per sq yard, the same is being offered at Rs 4,999 per sq yard for a limited period.

SSVPD management will take care of the maintenance of the sandal wood trees that will be developed in this venture to generate additional income for the customers. Apart from the returns, each plot owner will be given access to international standard clubhouse and 15 years of free resort membership, the company said in a statement.