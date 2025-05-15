Standard Glass ties up with Japanese firms

Hyderabad: Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd (SGLTL), a city-based engineering company recently listed on NSE and BSE, has announced a partnership with Japan’s AGI Group and its affiliate GL Hakko to manufacture the world’s first glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India.

Under the terms of a 20-year exclusive licensing agreement, SGLTL will assemble and market GL HAKKO’s advanced heat exchangers domestically—a major technological leap for India’s pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors. This collaboration marks India’s entry into a highly specialized product segment that, until now, was completely dependent on imports.

“This is a historic opportunity,” said Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director of SGLTL. “Partnering with AGI and GL HAKKO—pioneers in glass-lined technology—is not just a milestone for our company, but a win for the entire Indian industry. We are now the first and only manufacturer of this product in India.”

The global market for glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers is estimated at over $2 billion, with the Indian market pegged at Rs2,000 crore. These exchangers offer significant advantages over traditional graphite-based systems, including enhanced corrosion resistance, longer life cycles, and improved safety for critical process applications.