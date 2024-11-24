Startup Ecosystem and Technology: Revolutionizing India’s Retail Fashion

India's startup landscape is buzzing with innovation, reshaping industries and consumer experiences alike. In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Udit Mayor, Co-Founder of The Sock Street, discusses how evolving consumer trends, technology, and sustainability are shaping their approach to creating a modern D2C brand that aligns with India’s dynamic retail and fashion landscape.

1.⁠ ⁠The startup ecosystem in India is rapidly evolving. What inspired you to start the company, and what role do you see startups playing in shaping India's retail and fashion industry?

I have been doing exports in the industry for the past 20 years. I felt that over time, Indian consumers have evolved and are now more experimenting type, they know how to look different from others, and they don’t hesitate to go extreme. This gave me an idea of why not start a D2C company and join in this mission.

2.⁠ ⁠Technology has become a core enabler for startups in every sector. How do you leverage technology to create unique products and enhance the customer experience in the sock and fashion space?

True, Technology, when mixed with human intuition and gut feel, results in an unmatched performance. We use technology to fine-tune and convert our thoughts into a finished product. From designing on paper to fine-tuning it on illustrative software, sourcing material & quality checks by hand, to balancing the supply chain through technology, at every step, there is coordination between a human & machine, which produces the finest socks.

3.⁠ ⁠What challenges do you think startups in the fashion retail industry face when scaling in India?

Ohh, many Indian consumer now prefers to shop online because of ease at every step, but the sad part is, most of it is an impulse buy, the icing on the cake is COD, you see a product you like, and you placed an order on COD, and then you forgot, or realise that Opps you don’t need it, and you choose not to take the order. What happens is the company has invested some amount to get that product delivered to your doorstep and now will invest again to get that product back. So, instead of making a sale, the company makes a loss. While there are many, this (RTO) is the biggest one.

4.⁠ ⁠With increasing consciousness around sustainability, how do you see balancing fashion, technology, and eco-friendly practices?

I believe if you are true about the product, then you will follow the right path, for instances: we have launched 100% Bamboo fiber socks that are 100% natural and eco-friendly, and while others will say that their bamboo socks are 5X softer than cotton, we feel proud in saying that our socks are 3X softer than their bamboo, just because ours is pure bamboo. Even our cotton is 100% combed cotton; we don’t use polyester in any of our products here.

5.⁠ ⁠India’s growing youth population is increasingly becoming a market driver for innovative brands. How is "The Sock Street" aligning with this trend, and what role do you believe startups like yours play in building the 'New Bharat'?

See, India is a growing economy, which also means that youths now have higher disposable income at hand, while their buying behaviour is contrary to their previous generations, for instance, our fathers won’t pay attention to what socks to wear on what shoes on what dress, but the young India understands the importance & impact that it brings into your perception. We at The Sock Street aim to provide unmatched comfort while elevating the look for this running India. We have got you covered every time, from Gym in the morning to Office meetings, from running on track to attending a bachelor party, from going on family trips to hitting the target in the office. We have socks for all moods and occasions.