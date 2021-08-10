Steel Minister reviews CPSEs' pending environment clearance issues

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Tuesday reviewed the Environment Clearance (EC) and Forest Clearance (FC) issues of CPSEs under his ministry pending with the Union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Ministry and state governments.

The issues pertaining of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC), the Orissa Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, (OMDC), the Manganese Ore (India) Ltd (MOIL), and the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) were deliberated in detail.



The minister was apprised that the ministry is regularly interacting with the Environment and Forest Ministry, which is proactively working towards granting the clearances in a time-bound manner and many issues have been already resolved.



Division Heads briefed Singh about the issues pending for approval at the Environment and Forest Ministry and also with various state governments, and he appreciated the progress made with regard to obtaining these approvals and directed that the Ministry may take up the pending issues with the authorities concerned for an early resolution.

