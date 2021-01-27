Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited commissions 25 MW solar project in Oman

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) today, January 27, 2021, said that it has successfully commissioned its second project in Oman. It said the 25 MW solar project was awarded to SWSL by global energy company Shell.

The company in a statement said, "SWSL commissioned this project on time with more than 3,00,000 safe man-hours during the pandemic by following all the necessary safety protocols and measures set by the local authorities."

Mr. Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited said, "Oman is experiencing a rapid rise in domestic energy demand as more urbanized populations are consuming greater amounts of power. The country wants to expand its electricity generation capacities through renewable independent power projects and aims to derive 30% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It gives us immense pride to commission our second project in Oman during such difficult times. We feel honored to have the opportunity to support Shell and contribute to Oman's journey of a clean and sustainable future."

About the Project

The project, located on a 50-hectare site within Sohar Freezone, will save 25,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, thus reducing the dependency of natural gas resources and unlocking large scale solar opportunities for the country.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) is one of the largest solar EPC solutions providers in the world. Last year, SWSL became the first Indian company to commission a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Oman. The Amin Solar Project, with an installed capacity of 125 MWp, is Oman's first renewable-based Independent Power Project (IPP).

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.6 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MWp Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi – the world's largest single-site solar plant. The Company also manages a portfolio of 8 GWp of O&M projects globally, a testament to its best-in-class services.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The Company provides EPC services for utility-scale, rooftop and floating solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning.