Live
- Chhattisgarh HC defers hearing on Chaitanya Baghel’s plea, ED to file reply in two weeks
- Cyberabad Traffic Police Urges Early Logout, WFH Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
- Flash Floods Hit Warangal, Hanmakonda After 200mm Rainfall Overnight
- Hydroponic cannabis valued at Rs 7 crore seized at Coimbatore Airport, two arrested
- Release of nuns: Catholic Church, CPI(M) spar in Kerala over Archbishop's praise of HM Shah
- Copper futures gain on higher spot demand
- ‘It’s a dream come true’: Chelsea’s Caicedo looking forward to UCL nights at Stamford Bridge
- Silver futures rise on fresh positions
- Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
- Akkshith Sukhija breaks away from his ‘sanskari’ image with new OTT show
Sterlite Electric bags orders worth Rs 1,500 cr in June quarter
Sterlite Electric Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,500 crore in the April-June quarter of this financial year, mainly driven by...
Sterlite Electric Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,500 crore in the April-June quarter of this financial year, mainly driven by green energy projects and exports.
This strong start to the fiscal year reflects sustained demand for the company's advanced conductors, power cables, and Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) products across both domestic and international markets, a company statement said.
According to the statement, Sterlite Electric Ltd (formerly known as Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd), global leader in the cable conductor industry, has secured Rs 1,500 crore in total orders during Q1 FY’26.
The orders span across critical infrastructure segments such as high-performance conductors for green energy corridors, advanced medium and high-voltage power cables, Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) and Optical Ground Wires for digital-ready grids.
Additionally, the company has secured orders for reconductoring and uprating existing transmission systems from prominent state utilities.
The company also continues to strengthen its position in global markets with consistent exports to the LATAM, SAARC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
"With an increasing focus on green energy, we are proud to be part of the critical infrastructure that supports India’s energy transition and global decarbonization goals. The export momentum continues to grow, and we remain committed to be a reliable partner for utilities and industries across multiple regions," Reshu Madan, CEO, Sterlite Electric Ltd, said.
Sterlite Electric Ltd is a global leader in the cable conductor industry, specializing in the design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage, high voltage, medium voltage cables, and optical ground wire.