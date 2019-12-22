Stock markets likely to see consolidation

New Delhi: Equity markets may witness consolidation in the holiday-shortened week ahead amid lack of major triggers, though some stock-specific action can be expected due to a rejig in Sensex constituents, analysts said.

Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the BSE's benchmark Sensex from December 23.

They will be replaced by UltraTech Cement, Titan and Nestle India. The reshuffle can lead to some price movements as fund managers adjust their portfolios, experts added.

Additionally, December series futures and options (F&O) contracts will expire on Thursday. Markets would remain closed on Wednesday for Christmas.