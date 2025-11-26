Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Subscription & Refund Details

The Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment will be declared today.

Investors will find out if they got shares.

The IPO was very popular.

It was subscribed 93.71 times overall.

The IPO is also doing well in the grey market with a 16.69% premium.

Subscription Details

Total: 93.71 times

Retail: 15.65 times

QIB: 213.08 times

NII: 116.72 times

How to Check Allotment Status

You can check your status on:

MUFG Intime India (Registrar)

BSE

NSE

Your Demat or trading app

1. MUFG Intime India (Registrar)

Visit the MUFG IPO allotment page.

Select Sudeep Pharma Limited.

Choose Application No, Demat No, or PAN.

Enter details and CAPTCHA.

Click Submit.

2. BSE Website

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Select Equity.

Choose Sudeep Pharma Limited.

Enter PAN or application number.

Click Search.

3. NSE Website

Go to the NSE IPO allotment page.

Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details.

Choose Sudeep Pharma.

Enter PAN or application number.

Click Submit.

4. Through Demat or Trading App

If you are allotted shares, they will appear in your Demat account by 27 November 2025.

Your broker may also send an SMS or email.

If you are not allotted, your refund will be sent to your bank in 2–3 days.