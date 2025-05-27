Suraj Bhan Silver Hub Launches in Banjara Hills with Dazzling Display of Silver Artistry

Hyderabad: Suraj Bhan Silver Hub, a flagship Silver-exclusive showroom was launched at Road No. 9, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Inaugurated by Suraj Bhan Group of Jewellers chairpersons Om Prakash and Kamala Bai Goel on Sunday. Ceremony was graced by City socialites and dignitaries.

The newly launched showroom showcases a stunning range of silver creations that blend traditional artistry with contemporary elegance. The exclusive collection includes intricately crafted jewellery, finely detailed silver utensils, divine pooja items, luxurious silver furniture, corporate gifting solutions, coins, bars, and ornamental gift articles. With price points ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,00,000 per piece, the store caters to both everyday elegance and high-end luxury.

A highlight of the launch was a captivating fashion presentation by Hyderabad-based models, who showcased the artistry and elegance of Suraj Bhan’s silver creations. Draped in traditional ethnic wear, the models elegantly presented a wide array of artisanal silver utensils and crafted Jewellery.

Speaking to the media, one of the partners of Suraj Bhan Group shared, “This new store is a proud extension of our 100-year-old legacy rooted in Hyderabad. Built on a century of trust, craftsmanship, and heritage, Suraj Bhan Silver Hub carries forward the tradition of excellence set by our parent brand, Suraj Bhan Jewellery Hub in Gachibowli and SurajbBhan Babulal & Co. Jewellers, Basheer Bagh — a name that has become synonymous with quality and timeless design in gold, diamonds, platinum and silver.”

He further added that every creation at the Silver Hub reflects the cultural richness of Hyderabad and the enduring values of the brand — authenticity, purity, and enduring beauty. From traditional designs to contemporary styles.

