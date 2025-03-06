Live
SuryaCon Bengaluru 2025: Karnataka’s Premier Solar Energy Thought Leadership Conference
Bengaluru,: EQ Magazine, India's No.1 media network in solar energy, is set to host the SuryaCon + Solar Buyer-Seller Meet + C&I Green Energy Meet & Karnataka Annual Solar Awards at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. This premier full-day event will spotlight solar energy, sustainability, decarbonization, and the future of green energy in Karnataka.
Bringing together key stakeholders—including developers, EPCs, policymakers, financiers, and technology experts—SuryaCon Bengaluru will feature powerful panel discussions, CXO-level insights, technology presentations, and networking opportunities.
Key Focus Areas:
🔹 Utility & Distributed Solar – Market outlook, policy shifts & project pipelines
🔹 Rooftop & Smart Solar Tech – Innovations, grid integration & regulatory updates
🔹 Manufacturing & O&M – Emerging technologies, EPC quality & performance optimization
🔹 Karnataka’s Solar Vision – Policy reforms, investments & government initiatives
With solar energy poised to play a critical role in Karnataka’s 25+ GW potential, the conference will drive meaningful dialogues and strategic collaborations to accelerate the state’s transition towards a sustainable and net-zero future.
As India's No.1 and oldest solar energy media network, EQ Int’l Magazine continues to be at the forefront of industry knowledge, reaching over 400,000 professionals digitally and 75,000 readers through print circulation.
For event details & participation: www.EQMagPro.com