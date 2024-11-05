SVICCAR Tirupati Hosts Event to Enhance Awareness for Palliative Care

The Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), Tirupati, set up by the Tata Cancer Care Foundation, hosted an educational programme to raise awareness about the essential role of palliative care in oncology. End-of-life care stands at the pinnacle of nobility, exemplifying a selfless commitment to empathy and dignity in life's final stages. In this spirit, the event underscored the importance of compassionate, comprehensive care for patients facing serious health conditions such as cancer.

Every year over one million new cancer cases are diagnosed in India, with a large segment seeking medical attention only at advanced stages (III or IV), making them potential candidates for palliative care. With rising cancer cases and late-stage detection, the demand for effective pain and palliative care services is growing. The estimated need for palliative care among cancer patients ranges from 70 to 140 per 100,000 people. Yet, fewer than 4% of Indians have access to this vital healthcare.

The Tata Cancer Care Foundation recognises the cancer care challenges that exist in India and has dedicated itself to bringing affordable, high-quality oncological services closer to patients’ homes. Guided by values of integrity, compassion, and a philosophy of care, it has established a network of healthcare facilities across the length and breadth of the country. Apart from patient-centric approaches and leveraging innovative technology, its care model gives due importance to raising awareness about cancer symptoms and timely screening, especially at the grassroots, such that detection takes place at an early stage, reducing the need for palliative care.

Commenting on the need for accessible and quality palliative care, Dr. Rajendra A. Badwe, Chief Executive, Tata Cancer Care Foundation & Former Director and Head of Surgical Oncology, Tata Memorial Centre, said, “With over 70% of the patients diagnosed with cancer at advanced stages of the disease, the demand for palliative care is rising in India. We must devise palliative care strategies while considering the region and local community and incorporate it seamlessly into the current treatment model. This can have vital implications for patients’ quality of life – in fact, it can reduce patient anxiety by 40% when introduced in a timely manner. By advancing access to palliative care across both urban and rural healthcare centres and clinics, more people can benefit from improved quality of life outcomes.”

An event aiming to inform and empower communities was recently organised by SVICCAR in Tirupati. The awareness program offered a highly engaged audience of primary care providers, caregivers, and members of the public an opportunity to understand how palliative care can support patients with cancer and other illnesses, both in managing disease-related symptoms and enhancing their quality of life. While Andhra Pradesh has made strides in expanding palliative care services in certain key centres like Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool, and Puttaparthi, further development of such care facilities, especially in rural areas, is vital to meet the growing demand for these services. As the only hospital in Rayalaseema and neighbouring regions of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka offering 24/7 palliative support, SVICCAR is committed to supporting members of the community and reaching more affected patients with diligent efforts by its Pain and Palliative Care Department, led by Dr Ravikumar and his team.

During the event, Dr Mallika Tiruvadanan, Specialist in Palliative Medicine, Managing Trustee of Lakshmi Pain and Palliative Care Trust, Chennai, highlighted the need to incorporate palliative care – which comprehensively addresses the physical and emotional distress caused by cancer and chronic diseases – as a part of MBBS degree, which can benefit millions of underserved people across the country. Dr Narendra Hulikal, Head, Surgical Oncology, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, elaborated on the special treatment requirements associated with advanced cancer symptoms, which may not just be managed with medication but also require surgical intervention. This can be vital in the case of symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, bleeding, fluid accumulation in the chest and abdomen, intestinal obstruction, and more. Other experts, including Dr Surendran V, Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai, stressed upon the goal of palliative care – “to add life to days rather than days to life.” Dr Prasanth, Medical Director, SVICCAR, also remarked that palliative care is a collaborative effort requiring a patient-centred approach involving doctors, nurses, psychologists, NGOs, and caregivers. This sentiment was echoed by speakers from various specialities, including psycho-oncologists, palliative care specialists, and more—during awareness meetings held in the city.

A similar awareness event was also held in Ranchi, reaffirming the commitment to spread awareness and strengthen end-of-life care services across the country and educate practitioners and communities alike.