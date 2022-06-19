Svish launches men hygiene products

Hyderabad: Svish, personal hygiene D2C startup, launched a unique line of products that promise to take care of hygiene in areas that fall between the waistline and the knees in a dungeon for men.

The Made in India formulations include India's first Svish anti-chafing roll-on deo, Svish ballz wash – a zero fragrance foam wash, and Svish intimate wipes that complete the must-have-regime for men, the company said in a statement.

According to Svish, these products are 100 per cent natural, dermatologically tested, suitable for all skin types and are extremely gentle on the skin. Ishan Grover, co-founder, Svish, said: "In a little over a year that we have been up and about, we have realized that there's a large section of the male population that feels unheard of for their intimate hygiene concerns.

After months of research and thought, Svish hygiene below the belt for men are the products that are 100 per cent safe and Made in India with the finest quality of natural ingredients.

We are confident that our products are the only product any man will ever require for their hygiene below the belt needs. We also have a fabulous, all-natural intimate hygiene range for women designed around their lifestyle and needs."