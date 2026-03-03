Swiggy shares hit record low

Mumbai: Shares of Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, fell sharply on Monday and touched a new all-time low on the stock market. During intra-day trade, the stock slipped 5 per cent on the BSE to hit Rs 285.85, breaking its earlier low of Rs 297 recorded on May 13, 2025. The fall came amid heavy trading volumes.

With this decline, Swiggy’s share price has dropped around 26 per cent so far in the calendar year 2026.In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex has fallen about 6 per cent during the same period.The stock has more than halved from its record high of Rs 617, which it touched on December 23, 2024.

Swiggy is now trading nearly 27 per cent below its issue price of Rs 390 per share. The company had made its stock market debut on November 13, 2024.At around 1:17 pm, the stock was quoting about 4.19 per cent lower at Rs 289.45, while the Sensex was down 1.7 per cent on BSE.

The stock has seen steady pressure in recent weeks. Over the last one week, it has fallen by Rs 31, or nearly 9.7 p