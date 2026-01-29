Systemic Reforms, Skill Upgradation Key to Railways’ Future

South Central Railway celebrated the 70th Railway week today i.e., 29th January, 2026 at Rail Kalarang, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad. Shri Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, SCR was the chief guest on the occasion and presented Zonal Efficiency Shields to Divisions & Departments and Individual Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar awards to officers & staff during the program. Shri Satya Prakash, Additional General Manager, Shri Ashish Mehrotra, Sr. Deputy General Manager; Shri Udaynath Kotla, Deputy General Manager (G); Principal Heads of the Departments, Divisional Railway Managers, other senior officers and staff were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Kumar Srivastava congratulated the Awardees and appreciated their meritorious service rendered during the year 2024. He stated that the real strength of the organization is the workforce and ensured that the zone is committed to the welfare of its staff. The General Manager called for systemic reforms with time-bound changes across customer service, maintenance, production etc., driven by accountability and execution. He stated that new ideas should be encouraged, welcomed, evaluated and implemented.

Further, the General Manager emphasized on the need for continuous upgradation of skills to stay on track with the new age technologies. He encouraged the officers and staff to optimally utilize the plethora of knowledge available across various digital platforms to build a highly competent workforce. Shri Sanjay Kumar Srivastava reiterated that Indian Railways is striving towards continuous improvements through modern technology laying special emphasis on safety. I strongly believe that SCR will keep going with the same growth energy and keep its flag flourishing high, he said.

GM’s Over All Best Performance Efficiency Shield Presented to Hyderabad & Guntakal Divisions jointly.

The General Manager’s Over All Best Performance Shield was presented to Hyderabad & Guntakal Divisions jointly by Shri Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.

The General Manager also presented other 35 Zonal Level Efficiency Shields to various Divisions and Work Shops of the zone as detailed below.

Secunderabad Division: Received Finance (Accounts) Shield; GM’s Shield for Cleanliness (Station – jointly with Guntur Division); Traction Distribution Shield; Best Track Shield (jointly with Guntakal Division); Civil Engineering Shield (jointly with Vijayawada Division); Mechanical Shield; Best Maintained long distance train (T No. 12727/12728 Godavari Exp) and Operating Shield.

Hyderabad Division: Received Works Shield; Environmental & Housekeeping Shield; Hindi (Rajbhasha) Shield; Signal & Telecom Shield and GM’s Overall Efficiency Shield (jointly with Guntakal Division).

Vijayawada Division: Received Commercial Shield; Electrical General Services Shield; Civil Engineering Shield (jointly with Secunderabad Division); HRD (Personnel) Shield; Best Maintained MRV Shield (jointly with Nanded Division); and Innovations Shield.

Guntakal Division: Received Operations & Running Room Shield; Best Track Shield (jointly with Secunderabad Division); Best Division for Elimination of Level Crossings (jointly with Nanded Division); Best Loading Effort Shield; Best School (RHS/EM/GTL); Grievance Redressal Machinery Shield; Security Shield and GM’s Overall Efficiency Shield (jointly with Hyderabad Division).

Guntur Division: Received GM’s Shield for Cleanliness (Station – jointly with Secunderabad Division); Best Utilization of Track Machines; Medical Shield; Safety Shield; Best Maintained ART Shield and Scrap Disposal Shield.

Nanded Division: Received Best Division for Elimination of Level Crossings (jointly with Guntakal Division); Bridges Shield; Best Maintained MRV Shield (jointly with Vijayawada Division) and Rail Madad Shield for Best Division.

Survey and Construction Shield - Deputy CE/Construction/Kazipet

Best Diesel/Electric Loco Shed: Electric Loco Shed/Vijayawada

Mechanical - Workshop: Tirupati Workshop

Best Maintained DEMU/MEMU/EMU Shed: Diesel Loco Shed/Moula-Ali

Best Stores Depot Shield : M&E, Lalaguda

During the 70th Railway Week Celebrations, General Manager also presented 86 individual awards to the officers and staff in recognition of their meritorious service.

Earlier, Shri Satya Prakash, Additional General Manager, SCR presented the welcome address. He congratulated the individual awardees and divisions who have received Efficiency shields. The Additional General Manager also briefed the gathering on the important achievements of the zone during the current financial year. Cultural programs viz., songs & dance performance by Railway staff enthralled the gathering.