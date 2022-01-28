T-Hub join hands with MeitY to support startups

Hyderabad: T-Hub, the city-based pioneering innovation ecosystem, in partnership with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), announced financial support to 13 selected Indian startups among 230 applications received in the hardware and IoT sector.

The selected startups from across the country for digital India's Scale Up program will receive a grant of Rs 7.5 lakh each from MeitY for accelerating the development of their innovative solution, in addition with access to unparalleled mentorship through bootcamps on business model development, go-to-market strategy, pitching process, and fundraising tips, global expansions, successful launch of new products.

M Srinivasa Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said "T-Hub's collaboration with MeitY is targeted to support startups who are ready for the growth phase and make the best use of the grants provided. Further, the selected startups now can leverage the provided leading corporates and specialized mentors in pushing past the roadblocks they face to scale their innovations and excel in the modern business environment."

This is a partial grant that has been disbursed to the startups who have demonstrated proof of concept, built an existing customer base, and exhibited the potential for scale across the country. T-Hub, for the six-month acceleration program, onboarded a pool of experts namely Ravikiran Prabhakara, entrepreneur and investor, Srikar YV, Director, Government Relations at redBus, Rajeev YSR, mentor with TSIC, Panneer Selvam Madangopal, Vice President Corporate Innovation, T-Hub, Madhusudhan Rapole, Managing Director of Oorja Energy, and several others.