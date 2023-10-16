Table Space launches TS Suites, ready to move in premium offices; set to invest Rs 500 cr in venture

New Delhi : India's premier managed workspace provider, Table Space, which services 50 per cent of the top Fortune 10 clients in the world, has launched 'TS Suites' - a pioneering concept to cater to the unmet demand for premium and immediate office solutions.

Currently, it has over eight centres at premium locations in Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida and Chennai. Now, Table Space will be expanding the offering to 25 centres within the next 18 months and is investing approximately Rs 500 crores over the next 18 months towards the same.



TS Suites provides a premium network of world-class, secure and compliant pre-built offices on short and mid-term contracts across its national network. Its unparalleled service is both fast and incredibly flexible, empowering organisations to focus on what's important – growing their business, while it manages the rest. From the initial inquiry, to go live, TS Suites delivers an impressive turnaround time of under 24 hours, ensuring uninterrupted business momentum.

According to Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Table Space, Karan Chopra, who is spearheading the TS Suites initiative and offering, "TS Suites provides modular growth avenues to clients through ready-to-occupy Grade-A workspaces. This unrivalled premium service, synonymous with speed and flexibility, empowers organisations to focus wholeheartedly on their core operations, while we (Table Space) take care of the rest."



"Our rich legacy of working with Fortune 500 companies and large MNCs in the country and a proven track record of delivering 7 million+ sq. ft. of workspace, gave us the insights needed to create a premium offering that caters to a relevant market need. TS Suites is unique in terms of its focus on experiences, flexibility; rapid plug-and-play offering for businesses. It is a potent combination, the likes of which India has never experienced before," he said.



In the dynamically evolving corporate landscape, the significance of world-class and premium office spaces has escalated significantly- not only for recruitment, retention, and productivity but also for showcasing an organisation's culture and calibre.



Amid evolving work culture expectations, the need for adaptable and well-equipped, premium office spaces is on the rise. However surprisingly, a noticeable gap persists in the availability of such small to medium serviced offices that cater to short-range contracts on a substantial scale within India.



With a proven track record of building 7 million-plus sq. ft. of long-term enterprise workspace solutions for Fortune 500 clients and large MNCs across the country over the last 6 years, Table Space identified this gap in high-end, flexible and short-term office solutions and provided a pioneering solution for it through TS Suites.



TS Suites curates contemporary and inspired workspaces to meet every organization’s requirement. It believes that a stunning space is nothing without premium service. Clients can avail an outstanding in-house service provided by experts with backgrounds in 5-star hospitality.



The boutique offices are intricately designed, and their national network covers key commercial hubs conveniently located near public transport hubs, which are further enhanced by valet and travel support. Technology takes center stage, allowing seamless workspace management through a versatile mobile app.



TS Suites uses the latest technology to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of client data. It uses top of the line systems to ensure digital data is secure and each office has access to a secure server space. Specially designed sound-reducing office layouts minimize sound leakage and keep conversations private. They adhere to world-class EHS standards and embrace sustainability initiatives that ensure a low carbon footprint.



Adapting to market changes has never been easier with TS Suites' flexible leases and adaptable spaces. Ramping up or scaling down of office space can happen in a matter of hours. Whether a client needs 20 or 200 seats in a new city or wants to test waters by hiring in a new location, TS Suites provides short & mid-term solutions that allow businesses to stay ahead. Innovative tracking technology provides invaluable occupancy analytics, empowering organisations to make informed decisions on office space needs with confidence.