Taj Tea launches new TV commercial

Hyderabad: HUL's Brooke Bond has unveiled its new TV commercial (TVC) 'Fursat Waali Chai' of Taj Mahal tea, featuring the classical vocalist, Nirali Kartik.

The new TVC will also feature the soulful music created by Rag Asa Mand. The music lifts the film and highlights the theme of finding magic in solitude.

This poetic amalgamation of classical music, a moment of solitude, and an ever-delightful cup of Taj Mahal tea are all things that arrest audiences' minds and create a sense of belonging in their hearts.

"For 30 years, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal has promoted Indian classical music through memorable and iconic advertising.

Through our latest TVC, we urge people to steal moments from their hectic lives and revel in their own company.

Nothing could evoke that feeling better than a cup of Taj Mahal tea and the soulful rendition of Asa Mand by Nirali Kartik," said Shiva Krishnamurthy, vice president, Tea and Foods (HUL). "This is a film for the senses.

It is a romantic expression of every tea lover's alone time with their best cup of tea. Music runs through the blood of this brand and will always be a very carefully crafted piece.

Nirali Kartik's voice and Prakash Varma's vision transport us to some magical moments in this film," said Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, chief Creative ufficer, Ogilvy India.