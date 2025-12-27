iPhone Air 2 Tipped for 2026 Launch: What Apple’s Ultra-Thin iPhone Could Bring Next

Apple’s iPhone lineup appears to be entering a new phase of experimentation, and the Air series could be central to that strategy. After introducing the ultra-thin iPhone Air in 2025, Apple is now reportedly preparing its successor. A fresh leak suggests the iPhone Air 2 may arrive next year, possibly alongside the long-rumoured foldable iPhone.

In 2025, Apple made several bold changes with the iPhone 17 series. The Pro models received a redesigned camera island, while the Plus variant was removed entirely. Taking its place was the iPhone Air, which stood out for being Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm. The device focused on portability and aesthetics, appealing to users who wanted a lighter phone without fully stepping into Pro territory.

Now, attention is turning to what comes next. According to a tipster, Fixed Focus Digital, posting on Weibo, Apple plans to debut the iPhone Air 2 at its launch event next year. If accurate, this would place the unveiling around September 2026, where it could share the spotlight with the much-anticipated iPhone 18-Fold.

iPhone Air 2: Expected upgrades

Early reports suggest Apple is keen to address some of the limitations of the first-generation Air model. While the original iPhone Air delivered strong performance and an elegant design, its single rear camera was seen as a compromise at its price point. The iPhone Air 2 is expected to fix that.

One of the most talked-about upgrades is the addition of a dual-camera system on the back. The current model’s 48-megapixel single lens already produces sharp, detailed images, but a second sensor could enable better optical zoom and improved depth effects. On the front, Apple is likely to stick with the 18-megapixel selfie camera, maintaining consistency for video calls and selfies.

Design refinements are also expected, though Apple is unlikely to sacrifice the ultra-thin identity that defines the Air series. Instead, the company may focus on better balance, durability, and efficiency while keeping the device sleek and lightweight.

Software and performance focus

Beyond hardware, the iPhone Air 2 is expected to benefit from iOS updates arriving in 2026. These updates could introduce more advanced AI-driven features and smarter system-level tools. Several reports, including those from TechRadar, indicate Apple may be considering a faster refresh cycle for certain models, bringing it closer to rivals like Samsung and Google in terms of innovation pace.

Expected price in India

Pricing is another area where Apple appears cautious. The original iPhone Air launched in India at Rs 1,19,900. Current indications suggest the iPhone Air 2 will remain in a similar price bracket. This would allow Apple to position the Air lineup as a premium yet slightly more accessible alternative to the Pro models, especially at a time when rising component costs and memory shortages are pushing smartphone prices higher across the industry.

If these rumours hold true, the iPhone Air 2 could play a key role in Apple’s 2026 lineup, offering a blend of style, performance, and practicality for users who value a slim, lightweight iPhone without going all-in on flagship pricing.