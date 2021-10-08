Tanishq unveils new stores in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of retail expansion strategy, jewellery brand Tanishq has launched a new store in Nallagandla and re-launched another store in Himayathnagar, both in Hyderabad region.

The two stores were inaugurated by Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd, and Arun Narayan, VP- Category, Marketing and Retail, Tanishq. As part of the inauguration, the brand is offering free gold coins with every jewellery purchase. The offer is valid from October 7 to 9, 2021.

Ajoy Chawla, said: "With the latest addition, we now have a retail presence of 12 stores in the city. The new stores offer exquisite jewellery pieces catering to the Telugu community such as Guttapusalu, Ram Parivar, Kasu Mala, Muvvala Haram, and a wide range of vaddanams to choose from. We are also providing safe and convenient shopping experience to all our customers with gold standard of safety measures and remote selling options in place."