Tanla holds analysts’ meet

Hyderabad : City-based Tanla Platforms Limited, a leading CPaaS provider, hosted its Investor & Analyst Day virtually on Wednesday.

The event, attended by more than 2,200 participants, featured presentations by senior executives, who provided updates on the company's vision and platform innovation, customer experience, and financial performance.

With CPaaS being among the leading segments the world over to witness consolidation and capital infusion, Tanla aims to pursue large greenfield opportunities and create a niche for itself in this domain.

According to technology research firm Gartner, the global CPaaS target addressable market by 2023 is expected to be $47 billion, which in effect is the market opportunity for Tanla.

Addressing the meeting, Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited, said, "As India's largest CPaaS provider, Tanla Platforms Limited will continue to drive strong performance and create superior shareholder value."