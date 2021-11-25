Tanla Platforms in Gartner landscape

Hyderabad: City-based Tanla Platforms Limited, a leading global cloud communications company, on Thursday said that it has been recognized in the Gartner's '2021 competitive landscape for Communications Platform as a Service' (CPaaS). Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms said: "Tanla's recognition in the latest Gartner report is a true testament to the company's innovative, secure, and trusted product offerings.

We are continuously expanding and innovating our product portfolio to help our customers succeed across diverse use cases and verticals. Our product-first strategy has led to the development of path-breaking solutions, and we are looking forward to making a greater impact." Latest Gartner report on the CPaaS competitive landscape has reviewed and recognized eight vendors in the global CPaaS market that vary in scale and scope but offer a wide portfolio of CPaaS services of interest to enterprise customers.



The report notes the diversity of the CPaaS market, analysis and recommendations, competitive CPaaS trends, and a thorough analysis of eight global vendors based on portfolio diversity, size, and ability to provide a platform for enterprises and developers.