Tap potential in energy efficiency sector: BEE to AP

Vijayawada: The Union Ministry of Power led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has asked the Andhra Pradesh Government to utilise the opportunity of huge investment potential of the energy efficiency sector to achieve energy security.

In a communication, Director General of BEE Abhay Bhakre appreciated the State Government and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy for their positive response towards improving energy efficiency activities in the State.

The DG BEE pointed out that the energy-saving investment potential of the country is expected to be around Rs10.02 lakh crore by 2031. The industrial sector including MSME has energy saving investment potential of Rs 5.15 lakh crore, the transport sector has potential of Rs 2.26 lakh crore and the domestic sector has the potential of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the country.

He said AP is one of the best States in the area of energy efficiency and could become the best State for energy efficiency investment potential in future. He advised the State Government to focus on energy efficiency related investments that will help boost the economy, improve energy performance in key sectors, create employment and improve the environment.

Bhakre said that during his visit to AP, he explained to AP Energy Minister about the energy efficiency investment potentiality and its benefits for which Reddy responded positively and promised that the State Government would extend all co-operation to the BEE for its energy conservation and efficiency activities in various sectors including industries, buildings, domestic and transport sector.

The DG BEE asked AP State Energy Conservation Mission to focus on preparing a roadmap to achieve the State energy efficiency target of 6.68 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) that ultimately contribute to accomplishing the national target of energy savings to the tune of 150 Mtoe by 2030.

The domestic, industrial and commercial sectors of AP consume around 38,410 million units which is more than 60 per cent of the total energy demand of 60,943 MU. As per an estimate, the domestic, industrial and commercial sectors have an energy saving potential of 27.3 per cent, 18.5 per cent, 30 per cent respectively. The total electricity saving potential of the State is around 15,787 MU including agriculture, municipal sectors etc.

The State had already achieved savings of 5,608 MU of electricity worth of Rs 3,572 crore so far by implementing various energy efficiency programs such as Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme, LED street lighting and Unnat Jyoti Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA). There is considerable energy efficiency investment potential in the industries, building, transport and MSME sectors of the State, according to a release.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Energy B Sreedhar thanked the BEE for its support to the energy conservation movement in AP which will have a major impact for providing 24x7 reliable power supply.