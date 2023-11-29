Tata Advanced Systems and Satellogic Sign Strategic Contract to Build LEO Satellites in India

New York, NY, USA and Bangalore, Karnataka: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (“TASL”), India’s leading private sector player for aerospace and defence solutions, and Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-metre resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data collection, today announced their collaboration for establishing and developing local space technology capabilities in India. This collaboration is a first step in TASL’s satellite strategy and a significant milestone for Satellogic as it enters the fast-growing Indian defence and commercial market.

The project will commence with comprehensive training, knowledge transfer, and local assembly of optical sub-metre resolution EO satellites, the first of which is planned to be launched as TSAT-1A. The focus will be on manufacturing satellites and developing imagery in India for national defence and commercial applications, toward which TASL is commissioning a satellite AIT plant at its Vemagal facility in Karnataka.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TASL, said, “Space is important to TASL not just as a business but also due to its culture of precision that will help other activities in TASL. We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Satellogic, a company with best-in-class technology and an entrepreneurial mindset. Additionally, TASL will also work with local SMEs for payloads and other technologies to bolster India content.”

TASL and Satellogic will collaborate on the development of a new satellite design and work together to integrate multiple payloads on a single satellite that will generate a diverse range of data over India.

“One of our core values at Satellogic is accessibility. This collaboration will accelerate space capacity building for one of the largest nations in the world with the goal of enabling the advancement of commercial space capabilities and greater access to critical information for a range of applications such as security, sustainability, and energy,” stated Emiliano Kargieman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Satellogic. “It's a great example of what’s possible via the Satellogic Space Systems programme,” he added.

This contract marks Satellogic’s second Space Systems customer, following an agreement with an international space agency.

About Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is a significant player for aerospace and defence solutions in India. TASL offers a full range of integrated solutions across: Aerostructures & Aeroengines, Airborne Platforms & Systems, Defence & Security, Land Mobility. TASL has a strong portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures with leading global aerospace and defence firms, making it an integral partner in the international supply chain and in some instances, a global single source provider for leading defence OEMs. With the requisite capabilities, resources and scale, TASL is equipped to deliver end-to-end innovative solutions throughout the entire aerospace value chain from design to full aircraft assembly, and is well positioned in areas that include missiles, radars, unmanned aerial systems, artillery guns, command and control systems, optronics, homeland security and land systems.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers. Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry. With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

