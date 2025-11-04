Tata AutoComp showcases rail solutions

Hyderabad: Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, provider of automotive and mobility component solutions, showcased its products at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The company’s participation marked a significant milestone in its journey of diversification into the railway mobility sector.

The company booth was inaugurated by State Minister of Railways, Ravneet Singh, and BEML Chairman & MD Shantanu Roy. The booth received an exceptional response from visitors, including distinguished dignitaries from the Railway Ministry, Metro and Urban Transport (MoUD), and prominent industry leaders. The company booth attracted significant attention from a broad spectrum of the railway industry for the company’s innovative propulsion systems, lightweight composite components, seating solutions, and HVAC technologies—all engineered to enhance performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort.

Leaders from the Ministry of Railways and various Central and Zonal Railway authorities visited.