Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status 2025 | Tata Capital Ltd Listing & Subscription

Tata Capital Ltd closed its IPO on October 8, 2025. It included:

Fresh issue: 21 crore shares (~₹6,846 crore)

Offer for sale: 26.58 crore shares (~₹8,666 crore)

Price band: ₹310–₹326 per share

The allotment is expected today, October 9, with shares likely listed on NSE and BSE on October 13, 2025.

About Tata Capital

Subsidiary of Tata Sons

Leading NBFC in India

Offers: retail, SME, corporate loans, wealth management, investment banking

Established in 2007, now diversified into loans, finance, green financing, and private equity

Q4 FY25 Financials:

Revenue: ₹7,478 crore (+50% YoY)

Profit after tax: ₹1,000 crore (+31% YoY)

How to Check IPO Allotment

BSE: Visit BSE IPO status page