  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status 2025 | Tata Capital Ltd Listing & Subscription

WeWork India IPO 2025: Price & Day 1 Update
x

WeWork India IPO 2025: Price & Day 1 Update

Highlights

Check Tata Capital IPO allotment status for 2025. Know the subscription details, listing date, and how to check your Tata Capital Ltd IPO shares online.

Tata Capital Ltd closed its IPO on October 8, 2025. It included:

Fresh issue: 21 crore shares (~₹6,846 crore)

Offer for sale: 26.58 crore shares (~₹8,666 crore)

Price band: ₹310–₹326 per share

The allotment is expected today, October 9, with shares likely listed on NSE and BSE on October 13, 2025.

About Tata Capital

Subsidiary of Tata Sons

Leading NBFC in India

Offers: retail, SME, corporate loans, wealth management, investment banking

Established in 2007, now diversified into loans, finance, green financing, and private equity

Q4 FY25 Financials:

Revenue: ₹7,478 crore (+50% YoY)

Profit after tax: ₹1,000 crore (+31% YoY)

How to Check IPO Allotment

BSE: Visit BSE IPO status page

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick