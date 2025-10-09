Live
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status 2025 | Tata Capital Ltd Listing & Subscription
Highlights
Check Tata Capital IPO allotment status for 2025. Know the subscription details, listing date, and how to check your Tata Capital Ltd IPO shares online.
Tata Capital Ltd closed its IPO on October 8, 2025. It included:
Fresh issue: 21 crore shares (~₹6,846 crore)
Offer for sale: 26.58 crore shares (~₹8,666 crore)
Price band: ₹310–₹326 per share
The allotment is expected today, October 9, with shares likely listed on NSE and BSE on October 13, 2025.
About Tata Capital
Subsidiary of Tata Sons
Leading NBFC in India
Offers: retail, SME, corporate loans, wealth management, investment banking
Established in 2007, now diversified into loans, finance, green financing, and private equity
Q4 FY25 Financials:
Revenue: ₹7,478 crore (+50% YoY)
Profit after tax: ₹1,000 crore (+31% YoY)
How to Check IPO Allotment
BSE: Visit BSE IPO status page
