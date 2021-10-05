Tata Communications, Cisco Systems expand global strategic partnership

Hyderabad: Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, and Cisco Systems, a leading tech that powers the Internet, announced the expansion of their two-decades-long strategic global partnership. This new agreement between the companies will empower enterprises with simple, easy to deploy, manage, and analyse IT infrastructure for delivering anywhere, anytime access.

Cisco Meraki is onboarded within the Tata Communications ecosystem to offer a world-class suite of next-generation cloud-managed Wi-Fi services based on the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) services across various industries. The combined expertise ensures smoother lifecycle management and superior user experience to the enterprises' stakeholders with greater security, efficiency, and agility.

"Our recent leading in a Digital-First World Report, basis a global survey of enterprises, reveals 91 per cent businesses recognise they are not able to provide high-quality digital experiences for their stakeholders. We believe the converging LAN and WAN protocols with better wireless and software-defined technologies is imperative for enterprises' digital transformation journeys," said Genius Wong, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications. "We are happy to further enhance our offerings to enable enterprises as they manage the growing demand of their business transformation in the new paradigm."