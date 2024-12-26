Tata Group to create 5 lakh manufacturing jobs over next half decade: N. Chandrasekaran

Mumbai : The Tata Group plans to create 500,000 manufacturing jobs over the next half-decade in sectors like battery, semiconductors, electric vehicles and solar industries, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on Thursday.

In his annual letter to group employees, Chandrasekaran said these jobs will come in part from facilities across India - factories and projects that will produce batteries, semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar equipment and other critical hardware destined to play a central role in the economy of tomorrow.

"This is in addition to the many services jobs we expect to introduce across retail, tech services, airlines, and hospitality, among other sectors," he wrote.

In a recap of 2024 for the salt-to-software conglomerate, Chandrasekaran highlighted key milestones like groundbreaking ceremonies at over seven new manufacturing plants, including India's first semiconductor fab at Dholera in Gujarat and an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility in Assam.

"There is the electronics assembly plant in Narasapura, Karnataka, an automotive plant in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu and new MRO facilities in Bengaluru, Karnataka. We also have new battery cell manufacturing factories in Sanand, Gujarat, and in Somerset, UK. We inaugurated the C295 final assembly line (FAL) in Vadodara, Gujarat, and began solar module production in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu," he said.

This year, TCS and Tejas Networks delivered the first indigenous 4G mobile telecom stack for BSNL, and stand poised for 5G.

"Our retail companies continue to scale up. Air India has brought together four airlines to create one integrated airline group to serve India and the world. And Indian Hotels’ Taj brand continues to be the world’s strongest hotel brand," Chandrasekaran told the employees.

Stressing that sustainability remains a focus of growth plans, he mentioned that in Bhutan, "we began our hydroelectric power initiative, with a commitment to developing five GW renewable capacity".

"With the UK government, we announced 1.25 billion pounds of investment in the transition to high-quality, low-CO2 steel production in South Wales," the Tata Sons Chairman noted.

While AI-led breakthroughs in healthcare and mobility can help the whole of humanity, manufacturing has the potential to transform our economy in India.

“Global supply chains continue to shift in India’s favour as the world’s largest businesses strike a new balance between resilience and efficiency,” he said.