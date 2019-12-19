Tata Motors launches Nexon EV

Mumbai: To push electric vehicle (EV) adoption by individual customers, Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled the electric version of its popular Nexon, offering more than 300 km range and eight years of warranty on the battery.

The Nexon EV will be commercially launched within weeks and will be priced in the range of Rs 15-17 lakh, said the company adding that it will primarily be targeted at individual car buyers.

The car will initially be launched in 22 cities, but booking is open from Friday. Booking for the car can be done online or at select Croma stores, where the company is planning to have Nexon EV kiosks.

The Nexon EV, the first car powered by its Ziptron technology, can accelerate to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds and comes with 35 connected features including tow-away and intrusion alerts.

The Nexon is the second EV from the Tata Motors stable after the Tigor EV, primarily targeted at fleet-owners and the government-run ESSL which had initially placed orders for 10,000 cars.