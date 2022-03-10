Tata Power signs MoU with Enviro to deploy EV charging points in Gurugram

Tata Power signs MoU with Enviro to deploy EV charging points in GurugramTata Power today announced that it has collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of the NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group - to install 59 EV charging points at its properties across Gurugram, Haryana. The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram. These chargers will be made available as Public Charging Stations and Semi-Public based on the nature of the premises.

As a result, commuters can have easy access to the chargers, thus encouraging them to use battery-powered vehicles. This collaboration will be vital in accelerating e-mobility adoption across EV users in NC National Capital Region (NCR).

"Our collaboration with the Vatika Group to deploy electric vehicle charging stations in Gurugram is proof of our relentless support to green mobility. The millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption," said Mr Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV - Tata Power.

"Latest estimate shows a need for more than 400000 EV charging stations in the country by 2026. We at Enviro are equally excited about this collaboration with Tata Power, as this preempts the customer's ever-growing curiosity regarding the EV. This would indeed increase the acceptability among the masses and push the use case for EV as the new choice," said Mr Ajay Kumar Singh, President and CEO, Enviro.

Tata Power has been rapidly setting up EV charging infrastructure across the country, helping India adopt environment-friendly mobility. The company already has a partnership with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails, Lodha Group, and others to set up and enhance the EV charging infrastructure. The company has deployed over 1300 EV charging points across different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience.

This network of public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for EV customers across Offices, Malls, Hotels, Retail Outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety.

Enviro has been a pioneer in Delhi – NCR ever since 2019, with the concept of E-Scooters and E-Rickshaws as a means of last-mile connectivity for the residential and commercial sites managed by the group.

Enviro is an end-to-end integrated facility management services company adept with the latest technology, backed by App, SAAS and IOT that allows the Properties managed by us to perform efficiently and seamlessly. Enviro also looks into the sustainability of the environment, we are constantly making efforts to reduce the carbon footprints and adopt practices that conserve energy, such as solar power panels, vermicomposting, plantation drives etc. Our clientele spans across various industries from hospitality, real estate.