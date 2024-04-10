Live
- AAP leaders meet at Delhi CM's house, to launch 'Save Constitution' campaign
- Inconvenience caused to Pakistani passengers after PM, CM deplane at Lahore
- Woman smothers two children to death in Karnataka, arrested
- IPL 2024: 'That wasn’t even a short delivery, Nitish just picked it up well', says RP Singh on youngster’s six off Rabada
- Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali land grabbing, extortion cases
- Close shave for Maha Congress chief as truck hits car; Nana Patole smells a plot
- Man killed by wild elephant in northern Laos
- BJP fields SS Ahluwalia from Asansol
- World Athletics introduces prize money for Olympic gold medallists
- Group of TDP workers in Chinnagottigallu mandal joins YSRCP
Tata Tea Chakra Gold holds contest
Tata Tea Chakra Gold, a tea brand from the house of Tata Consumer Products said it concluded ‘Suvarna Avakasham,’ a 90-day contest held across...
Tata Tea Chakra Gold, a tea brand from the house of Tata Consumer Products said it concluded ‘Suvarna Avakasham,’ a 90-day contest held across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, in the presence of its brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna. Consumers engaged in the contest by purchasing an offer pack of Tata Tea Chakra Gold and sharing the unique code found in the pack by giving a missed call or scanning the QR code.
At the culmination of the contest, 25 winners met the actor. Apart from the meet and greet session with Rashmika, Tata Tea Chakra Gold also presented 500 winners with gold coins.
