Tata Tea Chakra Gold holds contest

Tata Tea Chakra Gold, a tea brand from the house of Tata Consumer Products said it concluded ‘Suvarna Avakasham,’ a 90-day contest held across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, in the presence of its brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna. Consumers engaged in the contest by purchasing an offer pack of Tata Tea Chakra Gold and sharing the unique code found in the pack by giving a missed call or scanning the QR code.

At the culmination of the contest, 25 winners met the actor. Apart from the meet and greet session with Rashmika, Tata Tea Chakra Gold also presented 500 winners with gold coins.

