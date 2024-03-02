Tata Tele BS offers new solution

Hyderabad: Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a B2B digital and cloud services provider, announced to offer Single Number Unified Solution for Toll-Free and WhatsApp Business. Single Number Unified Solution brings together the power of TTBS Toll-free numbers and superior UX and reach of WhatsApp Business Platform, enabling enterprises to have seamless and impactful interactions with their customers.

TTBS has already on boarded businesses from retail, manufacturing, telecom, BFSI and services sector to enable enhanced customer experience. Single Number Unified Solution allows businesses to use their TTBS Toll-Free Number as their WhatsApp Business Number, enabling a smooth omnichannel experience.