  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Tata Tele BS offers new solution

Tata Tele BS offers new solution
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a B2B digital and cloud services provider, announced to offer Single Number Unified Solution for...

Hyderabad: Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a B2B digital and cloud services provider, announced to offer Single Number Unified Solution for Toll-Free and WhatsApp Business. Single Number Unified Solution brings together the power of TTBS Toll-free numbers and superior UX and reach of WhatsApp Business Platform, enabling enterprises to have seamless and impactful interactions with their customers.

TTBS has already on boarded businesses from retail, manufacturing, telecom, BFSI and services sector to enable enhanced customer experience. Single Number Unified Solution allows businesses to use their TTBS Toll-Free Number as their WhatsApp Business Number, enabling a smooth omnichannel experience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X