TCL Electronic Holding tos set up manufacturing facility

Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed TCL Electronics Holding Limited to Telangana in partnership with homegrown company Resojet for setting up consumer electronics manufacturing facility.

Telangana’s homegrown company Resojet has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with TCL for forging a Joint Venture towards setting up a state-of-the-art consumer electronics manufacturing facility. The MOU was signed in the virtual presence of Shri K T Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, ITE&C and MA&UD.

TCL Electronics Holding Limited is one of the largest consumer electronics manufacturing companies in the world based out of Hefei, China. The proposed facility in Telangana would be TCL’s first overseas facility for manufacturing of washing machines, and would further expand to manufacturing of other consumer appliances, including refrigerators and dishwashers.

The upcoming Resojet’s facility will be setup in E-City, Raviryal and would entail an investment of INR 225 Crores with employment generation potential of over 500 people in Phase 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KTR said, “Telangana is proud to witness yet another milestone for our homegrown company Resojet as they further expand their operations in the State. We are delighted to welcome TCL to Telangana. This investment is a testament to the State’s efforts towards creating a conducive ecosystem for high technology manufacturing and reinforces Telangana’s position as a frontrunner in electronics manufacturing in India.”

Minister KTR took the opportunity to share his vision for transforming Hyderabad as the Shenzhen of India and invited CEO of TCL Group Ms. Juan Du and the TCL team to visit Telangana and witness the enabling infrastructure and ecosystem in the State.

On the occasion, Raminder Singh Soin, Group Chairman of Resolute Group of Companies, said “the proposed joint venture shall propel India’s electronics growth story and will further boost the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana State.”

Resojet CEO Gopal Krishna and Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri were also present during the occasion.