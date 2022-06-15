TCS to launch Pace Port Paris, a Co-Innovation and Advanced Research Center for Rapid Innovation at Scale

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced that it has plans to launch TCS Pace Port Paris, an advanced research and co-innovation center. The center will be launched at the heart of Paris' business district in October 2022.

The announcement has been made at Viva Technology, Europe's biggest startup and tech event, which takes place from June 15 to 18, 2022, in Paris and online worldwide. Pace Port Paris is designed to help French companies bring innovations to life faster using the latest advances in technology and collaborating with local startups, entrepreneurs, and academia and by tapping into TCS' global network of Pace Ports across Amsterdam, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Tokyo. The center will also provide rapid prototyping capabilities with a clear focus on building greater futures by finding and creating sustainable solutions.

TCS Pace Port Paris will be the sixth global co-innovation hub launched by TCS. Designed for companies in a wide range of industries, it specializes in energy transition innovation as well as life sciences, manufacturing, utilities and digital engineering.

The center will provide enterprises with new ways to tap the Internet of Things and the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence from TCS Research. In addition, TCS' Co-Innovation Network (COIN™) brings in innovative ideas from the start-up, research, and academic worlds that can be leveraged to build customized solutions. The COIN network provides start-ups with direct access to TCS clients, along with introductions to affiliated venture capitalists, angel investors, and corporate venture capital.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and the digitalization of customer interactions. This has also strengthened the imperative for companies in every industry to innovate faster to establish competitive differentiation. As the preferred transformation partner to leading French companies, including 18 of the benchmark French stock market index CAC40, TCS built this center to cater to the needs of clients looking to speed up and scale their innovation initiatives. The TCS Pace Innovation Architecture provides a structured framework for companies to ideate better, work on creative solutions faster, and focus their efforts on real, purpose-driven business needs.

"To drive sustainable growth, French companies are forming collaborative ecosystems spanning multiple technology disciplines and industries – like the ones TCS, startups and other partners will foster at TCS Pace Port Paris," said Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS.

Mr Krishnan further added, "Pace Port Paris is the next step in our continued effort to help our clients innovate at speed and scale. Developing digital capabilities at an accelerated pace empowers companies to innovate and help their businesses stay ahead on the digital curve."

"The opening of Pace Port Paris marks a new chapter in our three-decade relationship with France and the French economy. It fits perfectly with the ambition of the French government to make France a leader in the field of start-ups and deep tech. It also demonstrates our commitment to helping French businesses be more competitive, innovative and sustainable through our global and local expertise and our aims to provide the best of the future digital solutions," said Rammohan Gourneni, Country Manager, TCS France.