Tech M, AWS join hands to build sports cloud platform

New Delhi: Tech Mahindra on Monday announced it has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a sports cloud platform. The offering focuses on building next-generation digital capabilities for sports organisations and delivering immersive and personalised experiences to sporting enthusiasts worldwide.

“By building Sports Cloud on AWS, we aim to build a personalised, fan-focused community that transcends physical sports,” Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

“The platform is positioned to disrupt the sports tech industry by providing opportunities for sports organisations and franchises worldwide to create a delightful fan engagement experience that is built on content and community, leading to commerce,” he added. Both companies will collaborate to offer a comprehensive digital platform to sports organisations, offering use cases related to content and community engagement, customer data management and audience segmentation, and sports analytics, while delivering immersive stadium-to-home fan experiences by leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), and metaverse gamification.