Live
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
- Independent directors of Raymond should undertake probe into allegations of assault, CEO excesses: Advisory firm
- Delhi court issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in Excise policy case
Just In
Tech M, AWS join hands to build sports cloud platform
Tech Mahindra on Monday announced it has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a sports cloud platform
New Delhi: Tech Mahindra on Monday announced it has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a sports cloud platform. The offering focuses on building next-generation digital capabilities for sports organisations and delivering immersive and personalised experiences to sporting enthusiasts worldwide.
“By building Sports Cloud on AWS, we aim to build a personalised, fan-focused community that transcends physical sports,” Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.
“The platform is positioned to disrupt the sports tech industry by providing opportunities for sports organisations and franchises worldwide to create a delightful fan engagement experience that is built on content and community, leading to commerce,” he added. Both companies will collaborate to offer a comprehensive digital platform to sports organisations, offering use cases related to content and community engagement, customer data management and audience segmentation, and sports analytics, while delivering immersive stadium-to-home fan experiences by leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), and metaverse gamification.