Techno Paints launches lime-based Italian design finishes

Hyderabad: City-based Techno Paints announced that it has introduced lime-based traditional Italian finishes in India. Used for heritage structures, these paints last for over 100 years due to their inherent qualities and features that keep buildings and memorials intact.

According to the company, these lime-based paints, which come chemical-free as they are made with natural minerals and pigments, are increasingly being used for luxury homes and villas these days.

This segment is just started in India. Few companies are importing and marketing here. Available in 200 colour varieties, lime-based paints cost between Rs 150-400 per sft. The company will also sell lime plasters, decorative finishes, venetian plasters and metallic stucco finishes.

"Techno Paints will initially import lime-based finishes in collaboration with Italian company Rialto.We will go for local production once sales increase," said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, founder of Fortune Group, which markets its products under the Techno Paints brand. The company is manufacturing luxury designing finishes at its new plant which was set up in collaboration with Rialto. Planned with an annual capacity of two lakh tonne, the company invested Rs75 crore in the first phase.

"The current plant utilisation level is 70 per cent. We are targeting 100 per cent utilisation by March 2023.In the second phase, we will invest additional Rs 75 crore in FY2023-24. Our current order book is at Rs 600 crore," Reddy explained.