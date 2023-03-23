Telangana clocks 150% growth in investments

Telangana witnessed nearly 150 per cent jump in the new investment proposals in FY2021-22 creating over 60,000 new direct job opportunities as against the investment proposals received in the previous year, according to a latest study carried out by the MSME Export Promotion Council (EPC) and the Confederation of Organic Food Products & Marketing Agencies. Around Rs76,568.89-crore worth investment proposals were announced during FY22 as against Rs31,274.56-crore worth proposals received in previous fiscal. While Rs22,079.59-crore worth projects were completed in FY22, the projects worth Rs11,590 crore were revived and the total investment projects outstanding were of Rs7,19,388.39 crore and underimplementation of Rs4,90,985.24 crore.





Releasing the study on'Investment and development in Telangana,' MSME EPC Chairman Dr DSRawat said that there has been a huge jump in investment by privatesector in 2021-22 and touched Rs60,618.05 crore in FY 22 as against Rs14,882.35 crore in a year-ago period.Similarly, there has been a manifold increase in the investment projects. "Telangana has achieved a positivegrowth rate of 2.2 per cent even in the pandemic year, while the country's GDP declined by1.4 per cent. Agriculture and allied sectors in the State remained strong throughout thepandemic year and after, achieving a robust growth in current price gross valueadded of 12.4 per cent and 9.09 per cent in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively," he said in a statement. Telangana has successfully attained a 'most favoured location' for the investorsparticularly for next generation sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloudadoption, and cyber security.





- Dr DS Rawat, chairman, MSME EPC











