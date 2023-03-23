Telangana clocks 150% growth in investments
Telangana witnessed nearly 150 per cent jump in the new investment proposals in FY2021-22.
Releasing the study on'Investment and development in Telangana,' MSME EPC Chairman Dr DSRawat said that there has been a huge jump in investment by privatesector in 2021-22 and touched Rs60,618.05 crore in FY 22 as against Rs14,882.35 crore in a year-ago period.Similarly, there has been a manifold increase in the investment projects. "Telangana has achieved a positivegrowth rate of 2.2 per cent even in the pandemic year, while the country's GDP declined by1.4 per cent. Agriculture and allied sectors in the State remained strong throughout thepandemic year and after, achieving a robust growth in current price gross valueadded of 12.4 per cent and 9.09 per cent in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively," he said in a statement. Telangana has successfully attained a 'most favoured location' for the investorsparticularly for next generation sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloudadoption, and cyber security.
- Dr DS Rawat, chairman, MSME EPC