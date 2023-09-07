Telangana gets Rs 1,663 cr investment from Tabreed

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has partnered with Abu Dhabi, UAE-based Tabreed, a global leader in cooling utilities, to develop best in class cooling infrastructure for industrial and commercial parks to reshape the cooling landscape in India.

This is set to revolutionise the pharma industry's cooling practices, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment for various bulk drug manufacturing facilities.

Starting with the award of the largest district cooling public-private partnership (PPP) project in Asia for Hyderabad Pharma City, Tabreed will invest Rs 1,663 crore ($200 million) to develop 1.25 lakhrefrigeration tonnes of district cooling plants and networks, to provide more sustainable long term cooling services through a utility cooling as a service model for process cooling and storage requirements of industrial units.

The first-of-its-kind initiative will bring multi-fold benefits through integration of highly reliable solutions, superior cost-efficiency, and unprecedented economies of scale, resulting in 6,800 GWh of power savings and 41,600 mega litres of water savings, and paving the way for reduced greenhouse gas emissions by saving 6.2 million tonnes of CO2 over the project lifetime.

The State government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tabreed to explore district cooling infrastructure in existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad and other mixed use development areas which offer potential to reduce over 200 MW of peak electricity demand resulting in CO2 reduction of 18 million tonnes over a 30 year period while mitigating heat island effect.