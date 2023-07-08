Telangana govt depts to adopt 100% digital tech

Hyderabad: All the government departments in Telangana are embracing digital technologies to stay relevant and citizen friendly, says Dr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary – Industries & Commerce, Information Technology department, Government of Telangana, while addressing a gathering at the first ever IT Conclave-2023 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana here on Friday.

The theme of event is – Innovation Unleashed: Shaping the Future of Digital Transformation. On the occasion, Jayeshsaid that the State government has changed enormously. Our IT department is the first one to try ourselves before preaching. Transport department, endowments and State Pollution Control Board are some of the departments that have adopted 100 per cent digital transformation.

He further said, “Other departments will be transformed very soon. Our digital initiatives like TS-iPASS and TS-bPASS are the most successful. We are also relooking at our earlier initiatives. Government to customer (G2C) platform Meeseva 2.0 will be more proactive to give better customer experience. There will be no need to upload documents again and again with the help of AI-based chatbots.” Telangana has been at the forefront of India’s IT revolution and today’s step marks yet another milestone in supporting India’s position as the world’s preeminent software powerhouse, the IT Principal Secretary said, asking all the CII Telangana members to adopt the latest digital technologies to make their customers happy.

“This is the next Y2K moment for India’s tech sector and Telangana is poised to take leadership herein as the state’s technology ecosystem has matured very well and industry here works very harmoniously and Hyderabad is best placed to take advantage of this. The IT sector in our state has lower turnover and better employee discipline as well,” he added.

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana & Chairman & MD of CSR Estates Ltd said, “In FY 2022-23, the IT exports out of Telangana rose over 31 per cent y-o-y outperforming the pan India growth rate of 9.3per cent.