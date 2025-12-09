Telangana Rising vision big boost for Hyd brand: Credai

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) Hyderabad hailed the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 as a transformative moment for Brand Hyderabad and the state’s long-term development agenda. The two-day summit at Bharat Future City has drawn more than 1,000 global investors and industry leaders, amplifying confidence in Telangana’s real estate potential and future economic trajectory.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the Telangana Rising–2047 Vision Document, which charts a roadmap for achieving a $3 trillion economy by 2047. The plan introduces an integrated development model—CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy) and RARE (Rural and Agri Region Economy)—aimed at decongesting Hyderabad’s urban core while opening new avenues for sustainable industrial, commercial, and residential expansion.

Credai Hyderabad President N Jaideep Reddy said the summit signals a “powerful declaration of intent” by the state government. “The Rising–2047 Vision Document gives the real estate sector the confidence and predictability required for long-term planning. The CURE, PURE and RARE framework ensures balanced, inclusive growth, creating strong demand for housing, commercial spaces and industrial parks beyond the core city,” he said. Reddy added that record-breaking land auctions by GHMC and HMDA reflect growing investor faith and will accelerate Hyderabad’s next phase of development.

President-Elect B. Jagannath Rao noted that the multi-billion-dollar investment announcements, especially those tied to Bharat Future City, reinforce global confidence in Hyderabad. He said the government’s push to expand surrounding industrial zones and major infrastructure projects—including the Metro Rail expansion and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR)—would help create new residential and commercial corridors while easing pressure on existing hubs. He added that efforts to boost tourism and host marquee events, including appearances by international icons such as footballer Lionel Messi, will further elevate Hyderabad’s global profile.